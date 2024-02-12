Business
Star Business Report
Mon Feb 12, 2024 04:34 PM
Last update on: Mon Feb 12, 2024 04:37 PM

Most Viewed

Business

Financial account’s deficit narrows 

Star Business Report
Mon Feb 12, 2024 04:34 PM Last update on: Mon Feb 12, 2024 04:37 PM
Photo: Star/File

The deficit in Bangladesh's financial account narrowed slightly to $5.39 billion in the July-December half of the current financial year, marking an improvement from a month ago, central bank figures showed.  

The shortfall stood at $5.48 billion in July-November of 2023-24.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The financial account, a key component of a country's balance of payments (BoP), records transactions that involve financial assets and liabilities and that take place between residents and non-residents.

It covers claims or liabilities related to foreign direct investments, medium and long-term loans, trade credits, net aid flows, portfolio investments, and reserve assets.

The financial account situation was a stark reversal from the identical period of the last financial year when the financial account was in surplus at $144 million. But the apparently sound health could not be maintained at the end of 2022-23 as foreign currency outflows outpaced inflows.

Consequently, in FY23, the financial account was $2.1 billion in deficit, in contrast to a $15.5 billion surplus a year earlier.

The lowering of the deficit in July-December of FY24 was driven by an improvement in the gross inflows of foreign direct investment and investment by non-resident Bangladeshis. 

For example, FDI stood at $1.83 billion in the first half of the fiscal year, up from $1.52 billion a month ago but down from $2.52 billion during the same period in FY23.

NRB investment improved to $55 million from $48 million. It was $56 million in July-December of FY23, BB data showed.

Related topic:
Financial account deficitBangladesh Bank (BB)
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

fiscal year 2023

Import payments for eight essential items ease ahead of Ramadan

Technical glitch in BB server disrupts banking transactions

Banks to remain closed on January 7 for polls

Bangladesh Bank publishes list of firms eligible to audit banks, finance companies

6d ago

Banks asked to encourage staff to adopt universal pension scheme 

4d ago

Banking sector distressed by reform failure: key economist

2d ago
|বাংলাদেশ

যেকোনো পরিস্থিতি সামাল দেওয়ার মতো সক্ষমতা আছে বাংলাদেশের: প্রধানমন্ত্রী

কালিয়াকৈরের সফিপুর আনসার-ভিডিপির একাডেমিতে সমাবেশে তিনি এসব কথা বলেন

৫৮ মিনিট আগে
|অর্থনীতি

জীবনযাত্রার উচ্চ ব্যয়: গ্রামে ফিরতে বাধ্য হচ্ছে মানুষ

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification