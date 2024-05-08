Bangladesh Bank launches crawling peg, set Tk117 per USD as mid-point 

Bangladesh Bank today introduced the crawling peg exchange rate system and allowed banks to buy and sell US dollars freely at around Tk 117.

"It has been decided to introduce a crawling peg exchange rate system for spot purchases and sales of US dollars," the BB said in a notice.

Under this system, a Crawling Peg Mid Rate (CPMR) has been set at Tk 117 per US dollar with an immediate effect.

"Scheduled banks may purchase and sell US dollars freely around the CPMR with their customers and in interbank deals," the BB said.

The crawling peg, a system of exchange rate adjustments, falls between two extremes: the fixed rate and the floating or market-based rate. The key difference is that a crawling peg allows for limited fluctuations within a predefined range, while a fixed exchange rate has almost no flexibility.

Since mid-2022, the taka has been depreciating against the dollar, a trend primarily attributed to a balance of payments deficit leading to a significant reduction in reserves. The weakening of the taka has fuelled domestic inflation as the cost of imports has risen.