Business
Star Business Report
Wed May 8, 2024 03:01 PM
Last update on: Wed May 8, 2024 04:12 PM

Most Viewed

Business

Bangladesh Bank hikes policy rate by 50 basis points to 8.5%

Star Business Report
Wed May 8, 2024 03:01 PM Last update on: Wed May 8, 2024 04:12 PM
Photo: Star/File

Bangladesh Bank today raised the policy rate by 50 basis points to 8.5 percent to bring down the runaway inflation.

Bangladesh bank's fight against loan defaulters
Read more

Bangladesh Bank launches crawling peg, set Tk117 per USD as mid-point 

The new rate comes into effect from tomorrow, said the central bank in a notice.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Bangladesh Bank hikes policy rate by 25 basis points to 8%
Read more

Bangladesh Bank hikes policy rate by 25 basis points to 8%

Since inflation has stayed above 9 percent, the BB has been following a contractionary policy stance in its efforts to reduce demand and contain prices. It has raised the policy rate for several times since May 2022 to increase the cost of money.

Poverty in Bangladesh
Read more

High inflation likely pushed 5 lakh people into extreme poverty: WB

Additionally, to refine liquidity management, the Standing Lending Facility (SLF) rate has been increased by 50 basis points to 10 percent.The Standing Deposit Facility (SDF) rate has been increased by 50 basis points as well to 7 percent, the notice said.

The monetary policy committee of the central bank took the decision at a meeting today.

Related topic:
policy rate hike in bangladeshpolicy rate hiked yet againTaming inflationBangladesh Bank raises policy rate
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

New finance minister joins office

Taming inflation key priority

3m ago
Taming inflation in Bangladesh

The real challenge is taming inflation fast

3m ago
Policy rate likely to go up to curb inflation

Policy rate hike looms again as previous attempts yield little success

3m ago

BB makes money costlier to tame inflation

3m ago
বাংলাদেশ ব্যাংক
|ব্যাংক

নীতি সুদহার বাড়িয়ে ৮.৫ শতাংশ করল বাংলাদেশ ব্যাংক

আগামীকাল থেকে নতুন সুদের হার কার্যকর হবে বলে এক বিজ্ঞপ্তিতে জানিয়েছে কেন্দ্রীয় ব্যাংক।

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|ব্যাংক

বাংলাদেশ ব্যাংকের সংবাদ সম্মেলন বয়কট করলেন সাংবাদিকরা

৪৬ মিনিট আগে
push notification