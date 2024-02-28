Business
Star Business Report
Wed Feb 28, 2024 07:44 PM
Last update on: Thu Feb 29, 2024 10:44 AM

Most Viewed

Business

Bangladesh Bank gets two new deputy governors

Khurshid Alam and Habibur Rahman have been appointed on contractual basis for three years
Star Business Report
Wed Feb 28, 2024 07:44 PM Last update on: Thu Feb 29, 2024 10:44 AM
Bangladesh Bank deputy governors

Khurshid Alam and Habibur Rahman have been appointed as new deputy governors of Bangladesh Bank.

The finance ministry today issued a statutory regulatory order for the contractual appointments for a three-year term.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

With the new two, Bangladesh Bank now has four deputy governors.

Md Habibur Rahman is currently serving the central bank as the chief economist. Previously, he worked in the research department, monetary management, and technical unit of the banking regulator.

He also worked in the policy analysis unit of Bangladesh Bank as a senior research economist under the World Bank's capacity building project.

Rahman has a PhD in practical economics.

He joined Bangladesh Bank's research department in 1990 as an assistant director.

Md Khurshid Alam is currently serving Bangladesh Bank as the executive director.

He began his tenure with Bangladesh Bank in 1988 and has since served in various departments, including banking regulation and policy, banking inspection, SME and special programmes, green banking and CSR and debt management.

Related topic:
Bangladesh BankBangladesh Bank's deputy governorsDeputy Governors of Bangladesh Bank
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Dipu deserved better than a death-by-disregard

A $12 billion question hangs over export data mismatch

A $12 billion question hangs over export data mismatch

Bangladesh's forex reserves

BB goes shopping to private banks for dollar

bank director appointment rules

Bangladesh Bank tightens bank director appointment rules

2w ago
Bangladesh Bank's rate hike

BB asks banks to prepare for harsh reforms

4w ago
|বিদ্যুৎ ও জ্বালানি

বিদ্যুতের নতুন দাম ফেব্রুয়ারি থেকেই কার্যকর: নসরুল হামিদ

আজকেই বিদ্যুৎ বিভাগ এই সংক্রান্ত প্রজ্ঞাপন প্রকাশ করবে বলেও জানান প্রতিমন্ত্রী।

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|রাজনীতি

আজকে মানুষ বাজার করতে না পেরে ঘরে ফিরে যায়: মঈন খান

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification