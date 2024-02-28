Bangladesh Bank gets two new deputy governors

Khurshid Alam and Habibur Rahman have been appointed on contractual basis for three years

The finance ministry today issued a statutory regulatory order for the contractual appointments for a three-year term.

With the new two, Bangladesh Bank now has four deputy governors.

Md Habibur Rahman is currently serving the central bank as the chief economist. Previously, he worked in the research department, monetary management, and technical unit of the banking regulator.

He also worked in the policy analysis unit of Bangladesh Bank as a senior research economist under the World Bank's capacity building project.

Rahman has a PhD in practical economics.

He joined Bangladesh Bank's research department in 1990 as an assistant director.

Md Khurshid Alam is currently serving Bangladesh Bank as the executive director.

He began his tenure with Bangladesh Bank in 1988 and has since served in various departments, including banking regulation and policy, banking inspection, SME and special programmes, green banking and CSR and debt management.