Business
Star Business Report
Wed Aug 28, 2024 03:45 PM
Last update on: Wed Aug 28, 2024 04:02 PM

Most Viewed

Business

Do not buy S Alam's assets: BB governor

The S Alam Group is trying to sell properties that are not mortgaged to banks
Star Business Report
Wed Aug 28, 2024 03:45 PM Last update on: Wed Aug 28, 2024 04:02 PM
S Alam Group's Saiful Alam/Collected photo

Bangladesh Bank Governor Ahsan H Mansur today urged people not to buy assets of S Alam Group owner Mohammed Saiful Alam. 

He said the S Alam Group is trying to sell properties that are not mortgaged to banks. However, the government is planning to refund the depositors of the affected banks, he said.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The refund process will start through a legal process, said Mansur at a press conference at the central bank headquarters in Dhaka.

S Alam Group assets
Read more

S Alam barred from fund transfer, cashout, LC opening

"So, no one should buy the wealth of this group."

His suggestion comes amid allegations that S Alam Group, a Chottogram-based business house, took a huge amount of money from banks, mainly from the Shariah-based banks, using its influence over the board and connection with the just ousted Awami League government.

Over the last week, the BB restructured the board of five banks where S Alam and his relatives have good stakes.

S Alam Group: Magical money moves in 3 continents
Read more

S Alam's Aladdin's lamp

 

Related topic:
Bangladesh BankS Alam Group assetss alam group
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

S Alam Group: Magical money moves in 3 continents

S Alam's Aladdin's lamp

1y ago

How S Alam family grabbed multiple banks

16h ago
S Alam Group assets

S Alam barred from fund transfer, cashout, LC opening

1d ago
|বাংলাদেশ

উপদেষ্টাদের সফর নিয়ে যেসব নির্দেশনা মানতে হবে সরকারি কর্মকর্তাদের

মঙ্গলবার এই নির্দেশাবলি জারি করেছে মন্ত্রিপরিষদ বিভাগ।

এইমাত্র
|অর্থনীতি

এস আলমের সম্পদ কিনবেন না: গভর্নর

৪৬ মিনিট আগে
push notification