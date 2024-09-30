Business
Star Business Report
Mon Sep 30, 2024 02:37 PM
Last update on: Mon Sep 30, 2024 02:41 PM

Business

Automated financial services key to reducing corruption: Salehuddin

Star Business Report
Mon Sep 30, 2024 02:37 PM Last update on: Mon Sep 30, 2024 02:41 PM
Photo: Star

Automation of the government financial services is critical for reducing corruption and resource misuse, said Finance Adviser Salehuddin Ahmed. 

He made the remarks while inaugurating several new online platforms at the finance ministry today. 

Ahmed emphasised that integrating financial services into a unified digital system would improve transparency and accountability.

The newly launched platforms aim to streamline services provided by the Finance Division. 

These include an updated iBAS++ website, the A-Chalan portal, a verification app for pensioners, and various online systems for managing the leaves of government employees.

Ahmed highlighted the need for ongoing system upgrades and skilled personnel to maintain the efficiency of these platforms, as automation reduces direct interaction between service providers and recipients, curbing opportunities for corruption.

Md Nurul Islam, comptroller and auditor general of Bangladesh, and Md Abdur Rahman Khan, secretary of the Internal Resources Division were present at the event, presided over by Finance Secretary Khairuzzaman Majumder.

