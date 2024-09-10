India-financed projects to continue: Salehuddin

The projects funded by Indian loans will proceed as planned, said Finance and Commerce Adviser Salehuddin Ahmed today.

The adviser shared this update after a meeting with Pranay Verma, the high commissioner of India to Bangladesh, at his office.

"These projects are crucial for strengthening the bilateral relations between the two countries. We discussed ways to increase cooperation," he said.

This statement comes amid concerns about the timely implementation of projects funded under the three lines of credit (LoC), following the ouster of Sheikh Hasina's government in a mass uprising on August 5.

The LoCs were signed during Hasina's tenure.

India has committed $7.36 billion under the LoC for 42 projects in sectors such as roads and highways, railways, shipping, power, ICT, telecommunications, civil aviation, and economic zones in Bangladesh.

Around $2 billion has been disbursed under the LoC so far.

Speaking to reporters, Verma said, "We remain fully engaged."