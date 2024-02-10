Business
Reuters
Sat Feb 10, 2024 11:43 AM
Last update on: Sat Feb 10, 2024 11:46 AM

Most Viewed

Business

Apple to settle trade secrets lawsuit against chip startup Rivos

Reuters
Sat Feb 10, 2024 11:43 AM Last update on: Sat Feb 10, 2024 11:46 AM
Apple office
Photo: Bangyu Wang/Unsplash

Apple plans to settle a lawsuit that accused tech startup Rivos of stealing its trade secrets related to computer-chip technology, according to a joint court filing on Friday in California federal court.

The companies told the US District Court for the Northern District of California, opens new tab that they had "signed an agreement that potentially settles the case," and that the agreement allows Apple to examine Rivos' systems and recover any confidential information.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Representatives for Apple and Rivos did not immediately respond to requests for comment and more information about the settlement.

Apple sued "stealth" startup Rivos in 2022. It said Mountain View, California-based Rivos had hired away dozens of its engineers and used its confidential information to develop competing "system-on-chip" (SoC) technology.

SoCs are integrated circuits with several computer components in a single chip, including central processing units and graphic processing units. Apple said in the lawsuit that it spent billions of dollars and more than a decade of research on its SoC designs, and that they have "revolutionized the personal and mobile computing worlds."

Rivos denied the allegations and claimed that Apple had "sought to punish Rivos and any Apple employees who may seek to work there since the moment Apple learned about the promising startup." It countersued Apple last September for unfair competition.

Apple settled related claims in the case last month against six former employees who left the company to join Rivos.

Related topic:
AppleApple lawsuit
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Apple office

EU Commission seeks feedback on Apple offer to open up tap-and-go tech to rivals

3w ago
Man holding iPhone

Apple to develop foldable iPhones: reports

1d ago

Apple faces 'strong action' if App Store changes fall short, EU's Breton says

2w ago
Apple office

Apple pays $13.6 million fine to Russia

2w ago
world's most valuable company

Microsoft edges out Apple as world's most valuable company

4w ago
মিয়ানমার থেকে গুলি এসে পড়ছে হোয়াইক্যং সীমান্তের ঘর-বাড়িতে
|বাংলাদেশ

মিয়ানমার থেকে গুলি এসে পড়ছে হোয়াইক্যং সীমান্তের ঘর-বাড়িতে

এদিন ভোর থেকে গোলাগুলি শুরু হয়। সকাল সোয়া ১১টার পর্যন্ত হোয়াইক্যং সীমান্ত এলাকায় থেমে থেমে গুলির শব্দ পাওয়া যাচ্ছে।

৩৭ মিনিট আগে
|রাজনীতি

আওয়ামী লীগের বিশেষ বর্ধিত সভা চলছে

১৯ মিনিট আগে
push notification