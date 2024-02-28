Tech & Startup
Reuters
Wed Feb 28, 2024 10:13 AM
Last update on: Wed Feb 28, 2024 10:23 AM

Most Viewed

Tech & Startup

Apple stops electric car project: report

Reuters
Wed Feb 28, 2024 10:13 AM Last update on: Wed Feb 28, 2024 10:23 AM
Apple electric car
A speculative fan design of the rumored Apple electric car, which reportedly has now been cancelled. Image: Supercar Blondie on YouTube

Apple has stopped work on 'Project Titan', the tech giant's electric car project, according to a source familiar with the matter. The decision comes a decade after the reputed tech company begun the project, despite no official announcement being made thus far.

Several employees working on the electric car project will be shifted to the firm's artificial intelligence (AI) division, according to Bloomberg News, which first reported the development.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

"If it is true, Apple will put more focus on GenAI and that should give investors more optimism about the company's efforts and ability to compete at a platform level on AI," said Ben Bajarin, chief executive of consulting firm Creative Strategies.

Apple has so far held back from any big moves in AI, in stark contrast to other tech giants such as Alphabet and Microsoft, which have first-mover advantage in incorporating the breakthrough technology.

Apple declined to comment.

Apple kicked off Project Titan, as its car effort was known internally, a decade ago, as a wave of interest in self-driving vehicles swept through Silicon Valley.

Reuters reported in 2020 that Apple was considering releasing a vehicle as soon as 2024 or 2025. But progress had been uneven even before the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted the global automotive industry.

Apple had laid off 190 workers from the group in 2019 after revamping its software approach.

The design of the concept car also changed, from a radical, steering-wheel-free autonomous vehicle that would have been a departure from traditional automotive design to a more conventional car with advanced driver-assistance features.

Apple car fan design
Read more

Apple's electric car to be released in 2028: report

Earlier this year, renowned Apple analyst Mark Gruman said that Project Titan shifted to a 2028 release.

Related topic:
Appleproject titanapple electric car
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Apple office

Apple bids to throw out $1 billion UK lawsuit over app store fees

iPhone in rice

Don't put your iPhone in rice, says Apple

6d ago

Apple is developing foldable clamshell iPhones

2w ago
Apple iphone China

Apple's iPhone shipments in China drop 2% in Q4 as Huawei grows market share

Apple Vision Pro

Why customers are already returning Apple Vision Pro headsets

1w ago
দারাজ
|অর্থনীতি

খরচ কমাতে বাংলাদেশেও বড় ধরনের কর্মী ছাঁটাইয়ের পথে দারাজ

এ বিষয়ে অবগত দুইজন ডেইলি স্টারকে জানিয়েছেন, কয়েকজন উচ্চ পর্যায়ের কর্মকর্তাকেও বরখাস্ত করা হচ্ছে।

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বিদ্যুৎ ও জ্বালানি

বিদ্যুতের মূল্যবৃদ্ধি চাপ বাড়াবে গ্রাহকের

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification