Apple's electric car to be released in 2028: report

Apple Inc.'s electric car initiative, known as 'Project Titan', has recently shifted to a 2028 release date from the original release date of 2025, according to Mark Gruman, a renowned Apple analyst.

As per a recent Bloomberg report by Gruman, 'Project Titan' began in 2015 and has faced multiple delays and leadership changes since then, to the point of the original plan for a 'fully autonomous vehicle' recently changing to a 'more practical electric car design'.

The Bloomberg report indicates that the 2028 Apple car will feature limited autonomous features similar to current electric vehicles like those of Tesla. Contrary to the original goal of a Level 4 autonomous system i.e. a fully autonomous car without a steering wheel, Apple's new approach aligns with a Level 2+ system, requiring drivers to remain attentive and ready to take control as needed.

In the report, Gruman adds that the project has been under the leadership of Apple Vice President Kevin Lynch since 2021. Despite the new direction for the electric car project, there are still insider concerns about the vehicle's level of innovation given the revised autonomy specifications, Gruman states.

Apple has not yet officially released any public information about 'Project Titan' or plans for an electric vehicle.