Apple is developing foldable clamshell iPhones

Photo: Reuters/File

Apple is building prototypes of at least two iPhones that fold widthwise like a clamshell, The Information reported on Wednesday, citing a person with direct knowledge of the situation.

The foldable iPhones are in early development and are not on the company's mass production plans for 2024 or 2025, according to the report.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Apple recently approached at least one manufacturer in Asia for components related to two foldable iPhones of different sizes, the report said.

Apple did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Related topic:
Appleiphoneiphone foldable
Apple Google
