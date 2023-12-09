Tech & Startup
Reuters
Sat Dec 9, 2023 12:01 PM
Last update on: Sat Dec 9, 2023 12:33 PM

Apple's head of iPhone design to leave company

Apple office
The departure of Tan, the Vice President of Product Design at Apple, is expected to make way for promotions of some other top Apple employees, the report adds. Image: Bangyu Wang/Unsplash

Tang Tan, the executive leading designer for iPhone and Apple Watch, is leaving Apple in February 2024, as per a report by Bloomberg News.

The departure of Tan, the vice president of product design for iPhones and Apple Watch, is expected to make way for promotions of some other top Apple employees, the report adds.

This marks the second departure of an iPhone executive after Bloomberg News reported on December 6, that Steve Hotelling who oversaw iPhone screen and touch ID technology that transformed the way iPhones feel and function, is leaving.

Apple did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Tim Cook
Degree or coding skills not a must to get hired by Apple: Tim Cook

Richard Dinh, head of iPhone product design, will report directly to John Ternus, senior vice president of hardware engineering, according to the report.

Bloomberg also reported that Kate Bergeron, a hardware engineering executive responsible for Mac teams, is taking over the design of the Apple Watch.

