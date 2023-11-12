'We are helpless'

Bus operators have become helpless after repeated blockades not only dented their businesses but also created worries of losses owing to vandalism and arson attacks on their vehicles, said a top inter-district bus operator.

"This is the sector which suffers the most due to political unrest as vehicles are most susceptible to vandalism and arson attacks. Given these risks, we are finding no way," said Ramesh Chandra Ghosh, managing director of Shyamoli Paribahan, one of the country's oldest and largest long-distance bus operators.

The reaction came at the end of last week when countrymen were witnessing the blockade enforced by the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and like-minded parties, demanding the resignation of the current government and the formation of a neutral government ahead of the upcoming parliamentary elections.

After a two-day pause during the weekend, BNP called a 48-hour countrywide blockade from today.

Ghosh, also chairman of Bangladesh Bus-Truck Owners' Association, said the blockade had forced bus operators to remain almost idle despite being willing to operate since people were reluctant to travel due to fears of attacks on vehicles.

"It has become tough to ensure even 50 percent occupancy in a bus," said the official of the Shyamoli Paribahan, adding that his firm could break even if it had 50 percent occupancy in a bus.

With a fleet of around 500 air-conditioned and normal buses, Shyamoli Paribahan has services in more than 50 districts in the country.

Gosh said Shyamoli Paribahan usually operates 300 trips on a normal business day. But since the beginning of the blockades, its average number of daily trips has fallen to 60.

"So, we owners are sitting helpless," he said, adding that bus operators suffered losses during the Covid-19 pandemic as well when there was a countrywide shutdown.

Although the government provided some support to operators to cover their losses during the pandemic, things are different this time.

The cost of an AC bus is nearly Tk 2 crore, he said.

"Who will compensate the owners if a bus is set on fire?" he asked. "We have no way but to raise our hands and surrender in order to protect our buses. There is no insurance coverage from insurers if a vehicle is damaged during a hartal (strike) or blockade."

The political unrest has affected passenger flow, raising the risk of losses and loan default in banks.

Although he declined to share the outstanding loan amount of Shyamoli Paribahan, he added they had loans with 10 banks.

During normal times, they can finance those bank loans using the revenue earned from transporting travellers to and from Dhaka.

But now the stream of revenue is not enough to service bank loans, according to Ghosh, who also pointed out other expenses.

"We have to bear maintenance and establishment costs even if we cannot ply our vehicles on the roads fully."