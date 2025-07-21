Debapriya slams govt for signing NDA with US

Debapriya Bhattacharya, a noted economist of Bangladesh, criticised the interim government for signing non-disclosure agreement (NDA) during tariff negotiations with the US.

"By signing a non-disclosure agreement, the government opted for obligation over responsibility," he said while speaking at a roundtable discussion titled, "US Reciprocal Tariff: Bangladesh is on which way?", organised by Prothom Alo at a hotel in the capital.

No partner country has ever provided an NDA document in Bangladesh's history. Instead, a non-paper could have been issued which is a position without requiring a formal signature. A non-paper creates a sense of responsibility, but what we have now is a binding obligation, he clarified.

"Under this agreement, even if Bangladesh appoints a lobbyist, the information cannot be shared with them."

Bhattacharya, a distinguished fellow at the Centre for Policy Dialogue, emphasised that every trade negotiation should begin with an understanding of the counterpart's economic context.

"The US economy is gradually losing competitiveness and facing twin deficits -- current account and fiscal. The tariff move aims to cut imports, boost domestic investment, and create jobs. But Trump's assumption is unscientific and unsustainable," he said.

He warned that inflation in the US is likely to rise and that the economy will begin to feel the impact soon, particularly ahead of the midterm elections in November 2026.

Bhattacharya also criticised the government for handling the negotiations without consulting stakeholders and experts.

He stressed that the talks should also address trade in services, which currently favours the US, and urged the government to undertake urgent domestic reforms. These include export diversification, productivity enhancement, and institutional strengthening.

There is no instance where a weak and uncoordinated government successfully negotiated a major trade deal. Given its lack of political legitimacy, this government should have engaged stakeholders in the negotiation process, he said.

In a satirical tone regarding the interim government's handling of the US tariff issue, Debapriya remarked, "We are moving forward with an innocent, and naive government in muddy lands."