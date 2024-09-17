Business
Star Business Report
Tue Sep 17, 2024 02:42 PM
Last update on: Tue Sep 17, 2024 02:53 PM

Most Viewed

Business

Weak foundations reason for previous government's poor economic data: Debapriya

Star Business Report
Tue Sep 17, 2024 02:42 PM Last update on: Tue Sep 17, 2024 02:53 PM

The previous government's economic data were based on weak foundations, reflecting a sense of helplessness by officials of that time, according to Debapriya Bhattacharya, a distinguished fellow at the Centre for Policy Dialogue. 

Bhattacharya, who leads a 12-member committee preparing a white paper on Bangladesh's economy, made the remarks during a press briefing at the Planning Ministry today.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The committee met with representatives from 24 government organisations and ministries to review and discuss the state of data collection and analysis. Bhattacharya emphasised the need for robust methods to improve future economic estimates.

The discussions also covered issues related to the annual development plan, challenges with five-year plans, and agreements concerning energy and foreign loans. 

The committee plans to continue consultations for another month and will soon hold town hall meetings outside Dhaka to gather further input. The white paper drafting process is set to begin shortly.

Related topic:
Debapriya BhattacharyaGovt to prepare white paper on economy
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

NBR seeks Debapriya’s bank account details

8y ago

White paper on state of economy in the offing

3w ago
Debapriya Bhattacharya Distinguished fellow, Centre for Policy Dialogue

Economy facing a 3-pronged challenge

4m ago
Target job creation, reining in inflation in new budget

Target job creation, reining in inflation in new budget

2y ago
Inequality contradicts ‘high’ per capita income of Bangladesh

Inequality contradicts ‘high’ per capita income

2y ago
|রাজনীতি

নয়াপল্টনে বিএনপি সমাবেশ শুরু

‘আন্তর্জাতিক গণতন্ত্র দিবস’ উপলক্ষে পূর্ব ঘোষণা অনুযায়ী দুপুর আড়াইটায় এই সমাবেশ শুরু হবে।

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
|শিল্পখাত

আশুলিয়ায় শ্রমিকদের দুই পক্ষের সংঘর্ষে নিহত ১

৪ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification