RMG workers continue protests demanding arrears

Ready-made garments workers today held a flag rally and labour assembly in Savar's Hemayetpur area demanding payment of their outstanding salaries and Eid bonuses equal to one month's salary.

Around 100 workers from several factories participated in the demonstration under the banner of Jatiya Garments Sramik Federation around 4:00pm, reports our Savar correspondent.

The flag rally started in front of the regional office of the organisation in Hemayetpur area and ended at Hemayetpur bus stand area on ​​Dhaka-Aricha highway, followed by a short assembly presided over by Amirul Haque Amin, president of the organisation.

Speakers at the programme demanded the RMG factory owners to clear all outstanding salaries of workers and pay them Eid bonus equal to one month's salary and allowances before Eid.

The labour leaders also warned that if an owner does not pay the Eid bonus or salary to the workers before Eid, their houses will be surrounded, if necessary. However, they did not specifically mention the name of any factory.