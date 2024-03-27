One panjabi for two occasions

Shoppers feel pinch of higher inflation ahead of Eid and Pahela Baishakh

Shakil Ahmed, a middle-aged private job holder, usually considers three things when choosing a panjabi ahead of Eid: price, colour, and quality.

But this time around, he has a few more things in in his mind.

He is planning to buy a panjabi suited not only for Eid, but also for Pahela Baishakh, another big festival in Bangladesh, which will be celebrated on April 14, around three days after Eid-ul-Fitr.

"I used to wear white or softer colours on Eid and more vibrant colours during Pahela Baishakh. But the situation is different now because of financial constraints owing to higher costs of living," he told The Daily Star at Bashundhara City shopping complex.

"Besides, Eid and Pahela Baishakh have come together. So, I want to buy only one panjabi that can be used for both occasions."

Like Ahmed, many other shoppers have similar considerations this time before buying a panjabi, which reigns supreme as the choice of attire for most men, especially since it is a traditional part of celebrations such as Eid and Pahela Baishakh.

As both occasions are nearing, panjabi shops have been drawing larger crowds over the past several days. Many sellers also said they were expecting higher panjabi sales this year as Eid and Pahela Baishakh have come together.

Soumik Das, chief executive officer of Rang Bangladesh, which has 20 outlets across the country, said panjabi sales were better this year compared to last year.

Echoing Das, Shaheen Ahmed, owner of Anjans, one of the leading fashion and lifestyle brands with 23 outlets across the country, said panjabi production has increased by 10 percent this year compared to last year due to increased demand.

Ehsanul Karim, an administrative officer at a private company, said he wears panjabis casually as well, not only on special occasions.

"Usually I buy two panjabis, one ahead of Eid and another for Pahela Baishakh. But this year, I am planning to buy a single panjabi considering higher commodity prices as well as increased prices of clothes," Karim said while browsing for a panjabi in Farmgate.

The rising price level in Bangladesh has left the middle and low-income segments in a severe cost of living crunch, with inflation hovering above 9 percent since March last year.

Soumik Das said the average price of cloth used for making panjabis was around Tk 90-100 per yard last year, but had increased to Tk 130-140 this year.

One retailer said that panjabis which he sold for Tk 1,200 last year now cost Tk 1,500.

However, Das added that due to increased production costs, the profit margin had decreased quite a bit.

"Most of our customers are middle-class, so we have to consider many things before increasing the price," he said.

Shaheen Ahmed, the owner of Anjans, said the cost of production increased due to a hike in prices of all types of raw materials.

Despite that, retail prices were not increased proportionally because higher prices of panjabis could have an adverse effect on sales, he added.

There are no accurate figures for the annual market size and growth of the panjabi market, but industry insiders said the demand for panjabis has experienced exponential growth over the past two decades, largely due to the burgeoning fashion awareness among individuals from middle and upper-income brackets.

Muslim Dhali, general secretary of Keraniganj Garment Traders and Shop Owners Association, a wholesale apparel hub on the bank of the Buriganga, said the demand for panjabis is much higher this year compared to other attire.

"Now everyone feels very comfortable wearing a panjabi. Panjabis account for about 60 percent of clothes made for men centring Eid-ul-Fitr and Pahela Baishakh," he said.