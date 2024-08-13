Economy
Tue Aug 13, 2024 10:53 PM
Last update on: Tue Aug 13, 2024 10:56 PM

Economy

Ahsan H Mansur to head Bangladesh Bank

The interim government today appointed Ahsan H Mansur, an eminent economist, as the governor of the Bangladesh Bank (BB), tasking him with bringing discipline back to the troubled financial sector and taming persistently high inflation.

He will serve for four years, according to a notification issued by the Financial Institutions Division of the finance ministry.

The development comes after former central bank governor Abdur Rouf Talukder resigned citing health reasons on August 9, four days after Sheikh Hasina resigned as prime minister and fled the country in the face of a mass uprising.

