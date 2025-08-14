Bank details of family members of former governors, deputies also sought

Names of family members of two former BFIU heads also included in the list

The Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU) has also sought the bank account details of the family members of three former Bangladesh Bank governors, deputy governors, and two BFIU heads.

The governors are Atiur Rahman, Fazle Kabir, and Abdur Rouf Talukder, while the list of deputy governors includes Shitangshu Kumar Sur Chowdhury, SM Moniruzzaman, Kazi Sayedur Rahman, and Abu Farah Md Nasser.

Abu Hena Mohammad Razee Hassan and Md Masud Biswas were the two former BFIU heads, both of whom held the rank of deputy governor.

The anti-money laundering agency has asked banks to dig into accounts held in the names of their spouses, children, and children's spouses, covering everything from savings and current accounts to loans, lockers, deposit pension schemes, and fixed deposit receipts.

The letters, which were sent to the banks last week, specified that information, including account opening forms, KYC (Know Your Customer) documents, transaction histories, and related data, must be provided.