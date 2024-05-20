Budget session at parliament June 5

National Budget
The budget session of this year will begin from June 5.

The House will go into sitting at 5:00pm, said a press release of the Parliament Secretariat.

This will be the third session of 12th parliament.

President Mohammed Shahabuddin convened the budget session today exercising the power bestowed upon him as per clause (1) of article 72 of the constitution.

Finance Minister AH Mahmood Ali is scheduled to present the national budget for the 2024-25 fiscal year on June 6.

The budget for the 2024-25 financial year will be around Tk 8 lakh crore, the highest-ever budget in the country.

The last session of parliament was prorogued on May 9 having six sittings.

