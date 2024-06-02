Business
Star Business Report 
Sun Jun 2, 2024 04:48 PM
Last update on: Sun Jun 2, 2024 07:19 PM

Most Viewed

Business

Remittance rises 32% in May

$2.25 billion remittance came in May this year, up from last year same month's $1.7 billion
Star Business Report 
Sun Jun 2, 2024 04:48 PM Last update on: Sun Jun 2, 2024 07:19 PM
remittance rises in May 2024

Remittance inflow to Bangladesh rose 32.35 percent year-on-year to $2.25 billion in May this year as the country's migrant workers send more money home ahead of Eid-ul-Azha.

The remittance receipts were $1.7 billion in the same period last year, according to the Bangladesh Bank data.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

May 2024's receipts were also 10.29 percent higher than April this year.

In March, $2.04 billion entered Bangladesh as remittance, central bank data showed.

Industry insiders said remittance inflow increase ahead of Eid-ul-Azha as the country's migrant workers typically send more money home ahead of the major religious festival for Muslims.

More to follow…

Related topic:
remittance rises in May 2024remittance earnings of Bangladesh
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Remittance hits 8-month high in Feb

3m ago
remittance rises in May 2024

Remittance inflow climbs 21% in November

6m ago
remittances received in last 6 months

$12.9b in remittances received in last 6 months

3m ago
remittance rises in May 2024

Remittance hits eight-month high

3m ago
remittance bangladesh

Remittances climb, buoyed by higher exchange rate

6m ago
|বাংলাদেশ

‘মালয়েশিয়া যেতে পারেনি ১৭ হাজার কর্মী, দায়ীদের বিরুদ্ধে ব্যবস্থা নেওয়া হবে’

প্রতিমন্ত্রী জানান, গত ৩১ মে পর্যন্ত জনশক্তি কর্মসংস্থান ও প্রশিক্ষণ ব্যুরো (বিএমইটি) থেকে ৪ লাখ ৯৩ হাজার ৬৪২ জনকে ছাড়পত্র দেওয়া হয়েছে। এদের মধ্যে এখন পর্যন্ত ৪ লাখ ৭৬ হাজার ৬৭২ জন মালয়েশিয়া গেছেন।...

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|প্রাকৃতিক দুর্যোগ

সুন্দরবন থেকে আরও ৭ হরিণের মরদেহ উদ্ধার

২৫ মিনিট আগে
push notification