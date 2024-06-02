Remittance rises 32% in May

$2.25 billion remittance came in May this year, up from last year same month's $1.7 billion

Remittance inflow to Bangladesh rose 32.35 percent year-on-year to $2.25 billion in May this year as the country's migrant workers send more money home ahead of Eid-ul-Azha.

The remittance receipts were $1.7 billion in the same period last year, according to the Bangladesh Bank data.

May 2024's receipts were also 10.29 percent higher than April this year.

In March, $2.04 billion entered Bangladesh as remittance, central bank data showed.

Industry insiders said remittance inflow increase ahead of Eid-ul-Azha as the country's migrant workers typically send more money home ahead of the major religious festival for Muslims.

