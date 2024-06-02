Mansur Mustafa appointed managing director of IFIC Bank

Syed Mansur Mustafa has been appointed as the managing director of IFIC Bank.

Mustafa was concurrently serving the bank as deputy managing director and head of international division, chief credit officer, chief risk officer and chief anti money laundering compliance officer.

He joined IFIC Bank as a senior executive vice-president on April 6 of 2015, the bank said in a press release.

He started his professional banking career at AB Bank as a probationary officer in 1996.

Mustafa previously worked for Trust Bank, where he worked in different capacities.

With a career spanning 28 years, he brings extensive experience in branch management, credit risk management, foreign trade and treasury operations.

He obtained his bachelor's and master's degree in international relations from the University of Dhaka and completed an MBA from the Institute of Business Administration of the same university.