Automation will boost tax collection, reduce payers’ hassles: DCCI president

Automation of the tax collection system will reduce the taxpayers' hassles as well as increase revenue collection by the National Board of Revenue, said Md Sameer Sattar, president of the Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI).

There were many positive changes in the new Income Tax Act 2023, including simplification of law of adjustment of loss and provision of self-assessment method, he said.

The DCCI president spoke at a workshop on "Personal income tax and tax return" organised by the chamber at its office in Dhaka recently,

He also said people should be aware of this new Act and this workshop would help the participants to understand different aspects of the new Income Tax Act 2023 in details, which would help businesses to be more compliant.