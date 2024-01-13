Automated taxation system will increase revenue collection: DCCI

An automated taxation system will help reduce difficulties and increase the collection of taxes, said Ashraf Ahmed, president of the Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI), today.

"Only four million taxpayers out of a population of 170 million in Bangladesh is much lower than expected, and few initiatives have been taken for businesses to efficiently submit returns," he said.

He spoke at a workshop titled "Income Tax Act 2023: Corporate Tax Challenges and Opportunities" at the auditorium of the chamber in Motijheel, according to a press release.

Wakil Ahmed, joint commissioner for taxes of Tax Zone-15 in Dhaka, said four lakh taxpayers paid taxes through e-TIN service in 2023, a significant increase from the previous year's 2.5 lakh.

Murad Ahmed, joint commissioner for taxes of Taxes Zone-4 in the capital, requested the business community to use e-TDS (tax deducted at source) more.