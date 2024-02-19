Grameen Bank can’t nominate board members

Yunus Centre responds to bank’s press conference

Grameen Bank has no ownership of Grameen Kalyan and Grameen Telecom and it does not have the legal authority to nominate directors and chairman at the two organisations, said Yunus Centre yesterday.

Yunus Centre said this in a statement a day after Grameen Bank's board defended its decision of nominating directors, and chairman, for seven social business organisations founded by Nobel laureate Prof Muhammad Yunus.

As per law, neither Grameen Bank, nor any member of the board of directors, nor Prof Yunus own the non-profits, including Grameen Kalyan and Grameen Telecom, said Yunus Centre, which promotes Prof Yunus' philosophy and his concept of social business.

The organisations were established through individual initiatives of sponsor-members. These are not for profit institutions and are separate legal entities, it added.

Yunus Centre said since the inception of Grameen Kalyan and Grameen Telecom, Prof Yunus has been in the post of chairman of the two institutions.

Initially, Grameen Bank had the power to nominate the chairman and some board members as mentioned in their articles of association.

In May 2010, the articles were amended at Extraordinary General Meetings (EGM) of Grameen Kalyan and Grameen Telecom, leaving Grameen Bank with no authority to nominate directors.

The decisions of the EGMs were submitted to the Ministry of Commerce. So, now Grameen Bank cannot nominate chairman or board members for the two institutions, said Yunus Centre.