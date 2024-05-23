Labour law violation: Bail of Prof Yunus extended till July 4

A Dhaka tribunal today extended bail of Nobel Laureate Prof Muhammad Yunus and three directors of Grameen Telecom till July 4 in a labour law violation case.

MA Awal, chairman (in-charge) of the Labour Appellate Tribunal, passed the order, Abdullah-Al-Mamun, a lawyer of Yunus, told The Daily Star.

Around 11:00 am, Yunus, chairman of Grameen Telecom, and his three colleagues appeared before the tribunal. The lawyer said they filed a petition seeking an extension of their temporary bail until the appeal in the case is disposed of.

The tribunal also set July 4 for hearing the appeal filed by Yunus and three Grameen Telecom directors against a labour court's sentence in the case.

On January 1, the Labour Court-3 of Dhaka sentenced the four to six months' imprisonment and fined Tk 30,000 each for violating labour laws.