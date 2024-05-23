Crime & Justice
Star Digital Report
Thu May 23, 2024 12:02 PM
Last update on: Thu May 23, 2024 12:24 PM

Crime & Justice

Labour law violation: Bail of Prof Yunus extended till July 4

Star Digital Report
Thu May 23, 2024 12:02 PM Last update on: Thu May 23, 2024 12:24 PM
Prof Yunus, 13 others granted bail in graft case
Photo: Prabir Das

A Dhaka tribunal today extended bail of Nobel Laureate Prof Muhammad Yunus and three directors of Grameen Telecom till July 4 in a labour law violation case.

MA Awal, chairman (in-charge) of the Labour Appellate Tribunal, passed the order, Abdullah-Al-Mamun, a lawyer of Yunus, told The Daily Star.

Dr. Yunus 6 Months Jail
Yunus sentenced to six months' jail in labour law violation case

Around 11:00 am, Yunus, chairman of Grameen Telecom, and his three colleagues appeared before the tribunal. The lawyer said they filed a petition seeking an extension of their temporary bail until the appeal in the case is disposed of.

The tribunal also set July 4 for hearing the appeal filed by Yunus and three Grameen Telecom directors against a labour court's sentence in the case.

On January 1, the Labour Court-3 of Dhaka sentenced the four to six months' imprisonment and fined Tk 30,000 each for violating labour laws.

Nobel laureate Prof Muhammad YunusLabour law violation casecases against Dr YunusViolation of Labour Law
