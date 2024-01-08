Nasiruzzaman re-appointed BKB chairman

Md Nasiruzzaman has been re-appointed as chairman of the Bangladesh Krishi Bank (BKB) for another three-year term.

Nasiruzzaman, a former secretary of the government, joined the bank as its chairman in 2020, the bank said in a press release.

Before joining BKB, he served in different positions in field administration, including as deputy commissioner in Sherpur, in the finance division of the Economic Relations Division of the Ministry of Finance, and the Ministry of Religious Affairs.

Prior to his successful secretarial job in the ministry of agriculture, he was the chairman of Bangladesh Agricultural Development Corporation.

Nasiruzzaman obtained his bachelor's degree in social welfare from the University of Dhaka and master's degree in environmental science from the State University of Bangladesh and did an MBA from Northern University.