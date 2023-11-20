Mutual Trust Bank teams up with DGePay Services

Syed Mahbubur Rahman, managing director and CEO of Mutual Trust Bank, and Rashed Mahmud, managing director and CEO of DGePay Services, exchange signed documents of a partnership agreement at the bank’s corporate head office in Gulshan 1 recently. Photo: Mutual Trust Bank

Mutual Trust Bank Ltd has partnered with DGePay Services Ltd, a white label merchant acquirer as well as a payment system operator licensed by the Bangladesh Bank.

Syed Mahbubur Rahman, managing director and CEO of the bank, and Rashed Mahmud, managing director and CEO of DGePay, signed the partnership agreement at the bank's corporate head office in Gulshan 1, read a press release.

This alliance will enable customers to access a nationwide merchant platform for seamless transactions and empower them to make Bangla QR payments while offering merchants the ability to accept payments.

Among others, Khalid Mahmood Khan, additional managing director and chief business officer of the bank and Khalid Hossin, head of digital banking division, were present alongside Syed Javed Iqbal, director of DGePay, and Muhammad H Kafi, chief operating officer.