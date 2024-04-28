IFIC Bank organises business conference in Sylhet

Shah Alam Sarwar, managing director and CEO of IFIC Bank, poses for photographs with participants of the “Business Conference” held in Sylhet recently. Photo: IFIC Bank

IFIC Bank recently organised a conference, styled "IFIC Largest Banking Network Business Conference", in Sylhet.

Shah Alam Sarwar, managing director and CEO of the bank, attended the conference as chief guest, the bank said in a press release.

In his speech, Sarwar highlighted the remarkable growth of IFIC Bank's deposits over the past 11 years.

"There has been a 400 percent increase in deposits," he said, expressing hope that it would reach 500 percent by next June.

Sarwar also shared the success stories of IFIC sub-branches, which commenced operation in 2019 as "Neighbourhood Banking".

Now, IFIC Bank is the largest bank in the country in terms of sub-branches, it said.

He urged all officers to strive for self-development in tandem with the evolution of technology and the banking sector.

The event brought together all the employees of the bank from the greater Sylhet region.

Sarwar presented awards to employees from respective branches and sub-branches recognising their roles in deposit collection, loan disbursement, and loan recovery.

Among others, Md Rafiqul Islam, deputy managing director and head of branch business of the bank, was also present.