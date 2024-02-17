Exim Bank holds annual business development conference

Md Nazrul Islam Mazumder, chairman of Exim Bank, delivers his speech at the annual business development conference 2024 of the bank at its head office in Dhaka today. Photo: Exim Bank

Exim Bank has organised its "Annual Business Development Conference 2024" at the bank's head office in Dhaka today.

Md Nazrul Islam Mazumder, chairman of the bank, attended the conference as chief guest, the bank said in a press release.

In his speech, Mazumder said that Exim Bank has currently created a strong financial position in the banking sector of Bangladesh.

"This situation should be used to move towards excellence and contribute to the socio-economic development of our country," he said.

Mohammad Feroz Hossain, managing director and CEO of the bank, presided over the conference, where Md Humayun Kabir and Shah Md Abdul Bari, additional managing directors, were present.

In his speech, Hossain said they discussed the overall activities and business possibilities and chalked out the roadmap to achieve the desired results in 2024.

Among others, Sk Bashirul Islam, Md Zoshim Uddin Bhuiyan and Maksuda Khanam, deputy managing directors, along with all branch managers, sub-branch in charges and divisional heads from the head office were also present.