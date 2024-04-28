Eastern Bank, Mastercard launch dual currency prepaid card for medical tourism

Vikas Varma, chief operating officer for South Asia at Mastercard, and Syed Mohammad Kamal, country manager for Bangladesh, and Ahmed Shaheen, additional managing director of Eastern Bank, pose for photographs while launching a dual currency prepaid card at the bank’s head office in Dhaka today. Photo: Triune Group

Eastern Bank, in collaboration with Mastercard, launched the country's first dual currency prepaid card for medical tourism to simplify access to healthcare in India for Bangladeshi patients.

The card offers a 10 percent discount on in-patient hospital bills across 120+ hospitals in Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai, Bangaluru, Pune, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Lucknow and other cities in India, with no cap on the amount.

It will also provide cardholders complimentary dental and vision check-ups, along with a complimentary day trip to the Taj Mahal in Agra or a tour of a city during their visit to India.

Vikas Varma, chief operating officer for South Asia at Mastercard, and Ahmed Shaheen, additional managing director of the bank, inaugurated the card at the latter's head office in Dhaka today, the bank said in a press release.

To avail these offers, cardholders will need to submit a treatment inquiry on the bank's dedicated web page and select the most appropriate treatment option and cost estimate.

They will also receive comprehensive support services, including assistance with medical visa, hotel accommodation, doctor appointment, and on-site support.

Cardholders will also get other benefits, including 24/7 cash withdrawals worldwide, and discounts at hundreds of the bank's partner merchants and over 7,000 merchant partner outlets in Bangladesh.

"Providing unmatched security and convenience to cardholders in Bangladesh, this new card will also contribute to the growth of medical tourism to India," said Varma.

"This initiative reaffirms our position as a leader in customer-centric product and service solutions," said Shaheen.

Among others, Syed Mohammad Kamal, country manager for Bangladesh at Mastercard, along with other officials from both organisations were present.