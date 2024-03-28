Banking
Star Business Desk
Thu Mar 28, 2024 10:45 PM
Last update on: Thu Mar 28, 2024 10:48 PM

Banking

Eastern Bank to hold AGM tomorrow

Eastern Bank will organise its 32nd annual general meeting virtually from 11am tomorrow.

The board of directors recommended a 25 percent dividend, including a 12.50 percent cash dividend, for the year that ended on December 31, 2023.

The meeting will elect directors and approve the appointment of an independent director, read a press release.

The shareholders whose names will appear in the register of members of the company or in the depository register on the record date will be eligible to join the AGM and entitled to receive the dividends as mentioned above.

The meeting will also approve the audited financial statements of the bank along with the reports of the auditors' and the directors for the year 2023.

