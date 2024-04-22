BRAC Bank’s Sabbir wins ‘Ingenious COO of the Year Award’

Sabbir Hossain, deputy managing director and chief operating officer of BRAC Bank, receives an award from Narayan Kaji Shrestha, deputy prime minister and home minister of Nepal, at the South Asian BFSI Tech Summit in Kathmandhu, Nepal recently. Photo: BRAC Bank

Sabbir Hossain, deputy managing director and chief operating officer of BRAC Bank, won the "Ingenious COO of the Year Award 2024" at the South Asian BFSI Tech Summit and Awards in Nepal recently.

Narayan Kaji Shrestha, deputy prime minister and home minister of Nepal, handed over the award to Sabbir, the bank said in a press release.

The summit aims to honour tech geeks in corporate sectors and celebrate their extraordinary accomplishments in the field of technology.

The South Asian BFSI Tech Summit and Awards was held in Kathmandu from February 29 to March 1.

The programme brought together more than 250 participants, including industry leaders, policymakers, and influencers from the banking sectors of six SAARC countries, including India, Bangladesh, the Maldives, Bhutan, Sri Lanka and Nepal.

Sabbir has been instrumental to the digital transformation of BRAC Bank.

His experience is crucial in implementing many projects aiming at ensuring technologically advanced, fast, and safe digital banking experience for the customers.

A veteran technology expert, Sabbir has more than three decades of diversified experience in technology and operations and retail banking in a number of multinational and local banks.

He graduated from the Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology and completed an Executive Certification in economic development at Harvard Kennedy School.