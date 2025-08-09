Jibon Ahmed’s photobook on the July uprising launches at Alliance Francaise de Dhaka

Ahmed shared his journey with Netra News and his undercover work for them, shedding light on the countless enforced disappearances that took place in the country during Hasina’s regime

Photojournalist Jibon Ahmed's Witness To The Uprising, a pictorial documentation of the July Massacre of 2024, was launched in Alliance Francaise de Dhaka on August 5 of this year, on the first anniversary of the victory of the masses against the former prime minister Sheikh Hasina's dictatorial regime. The event was jointly organised by University Press Limited, the publisher of the book, and Netra News.

A panel discussion featured some of the brightest personalities who were active during July last year, including the author of the book, Jibon Ahmed; Tasneem Khalil, Editor-In-Chief of Netra News; Ikhtisad Ahmed, Managing Editor of Netra News; Mahrukh Mohiuddin, Director of University Press Limited; feminist and human rights activist, Khushi Kabir; and M François Grosjean (Director of Alliance Française de Dhaka). Ghulam Ahmed, father of martyr Ghulam Nafiz, and Noor Mohammad, the rickshawpuller who carried Nafiz's body, were also present in the panel. Incidentally, that iconic photo of the incident in question was captured by Jibon Ahmed himself.

The event was anchored by Ikhtisad Ahmed, who invited M Francois Grosjean to speak first, who delivered the opening remarks and welcomed the audience. Tasneem Khalil took the stage next and expressed his excitement regarding the book, saying, "Today is the first anniversary of the fall of the dictator, and I am thrilled to see the publication of this book by Jibon, which is a testament to the last days of Hasina's regime." He further said, "On 5th August 2024, we were too tired even to celebrate the victory of the Bangladeshi people. In that sense, the publication of this book is itself a celebration for us."

Following his speech, Mahrukh Mohiuddin shared her feelings towards the book. She stated, "This book is a document, for now and for the future. In this age of historical distortion, where facts are twisted every now and then to serve a specific narrative, books such as these are invaluable." She praised Jibon for his courage and dedication to capture the atrocity Sheikh Hasina unleashed on the masses, putting his own life in jeopardy.

The tone of the event shifted to the heavier side when Ghulam Ahmed, father of the martyr Ghulam Nafiz, took the stage. He reflected on the day when he last saw his son alive when he left home, never to return. He was shot at Farmgate by the police, Rickshawpuller Noor Mohammad took him to the nearby hospital, where the doctors declared him dead. Later, the iconic image taken by Jibon Ahmed was printed in Daily Manabzamin, after which Ghulam Ahmed was able to track his son's body in Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital. "What I have lost cannot be recovered, ever," said Ghulam Ahmed. "At least I am glad his memory stays alive in these pictures. I would request everyone to read [the book], and at least try to understand how the freedom on August 5 was gained," he concluded. Noor Mohammad also spoke to the audience, recalling the day when he took the body of Nafiz to the nearby hospital.

Jibon Ahmed concluded the panel looking back at the beginning of his career as a journalist and the obstacles that he faced to work independently. He also shared his journey with Netra News and his undercover work for them shedding light on the countless enforced disappearances that took place in the country during Hasina's regime.

The launch of Witness To The Uprising was followed by the opening of an exhibition that will span from August 7 tot 11 at Alliance Française de Dhaka.

Sadman Ahmed Siam, as the name suggests, is indeed a sad man. Send him happy quotes at: [email protected].