Thousands converge on Shaheed Minar premises to join protest

Braving rain, thousands of people from different parts of the capital are thronging the Central Shaheed Minar this afternoon to join the rally, protesting the killings during the quota reform protests and release of all the arrested and detained students and people.

Every corner of Shaheed Minar has already been filled to the brim with thousands of protesters, reports our correspondent.

Earlier, the organisers of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement, who spearheaded the quota reform protests, urged all to join their programmes to make it successful to press home their nine-point demand.

Thousands of students have been protesting at Shahbagh, Mirpur-10, Rampura, Badda, and Science Lab intersection and others, blocking the roads, since morning.

At around 2:45pm, several thousand protesters including students, who blocked Science Lab intersection and Shahbagh, marched to Shaheed Minar, reports our correspondent from the spot.

Meanwhile, students of different private universities, colleges, and schools have started march from Badda, Rampura and Banasree areas around 3:15pm, reports our correspondents from the spot.

They reached Shaheed Minar around 4:15pm.