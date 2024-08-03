Bangladesh
Star Digital Report
Sat Aug 3, 2024 03:59 PM
Last update on: Sat Aug 3, 2024 04:24 PM

Most Viewed

Bangladesh

Thousands converge on Shaheed Minar premises to join protest

Star Digital Report
Sat Aug 3, 2024 03:59 PM Last update on: Sat Aug 3, 2024 04:24 PM
Photo: Sirajul Islam Rubel/Star

Braving rain, thousands of people from different parts of the capital are thronging the Central Shaheed Minar this afternoon to join the rally, protesting the killings during the quota reform protests and release of all the arrested and detained students and people.

Every corner of Shaheed Minar has already been filled to the brim with thousands of protesters, reports our correspondent.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Earlier, the organisers of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement, who spearheaded the quota reform protests, urged all to join their programmes to make it successful to press home their nine-point demand.

Read more

Rickshaw-pullers line up in support of students at Shaheed Minar

Thousands of students have been protesting at Shahbagh, Mirpur-10, Rampura, Badda, and Science Lab intersection and others, blocking the roads, since morning.

At around 2:45pm, several thousand protesters including students, who blocked Science Lab intersection and Shahbagh, marched to Shaheed Minar, reports our correspondent from the spot.

Meanwhile, students of different private universities, colleges, and schools have started march from Badda, Rampura and Banasree areas around 3:15pm, reports our correspondents from the spot.

They reached Shaheed Minar around 4:15pm.

 

Related topic:
student protest 2024anti-government movementDroho Jatra mass procession
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Our daughter Meha could have been playing on the roof: Iresh Zaker

Our daughter Meha could have been playing on the roof: Iresh Zaker

1w ago

Ongoing protest: Nat'l Committee on Security Affairs to hold meeting tomorrow

2h ago

Fakhrul hopes for stronger anti-govt demo this time

8y ago

Fakhrul gets bail in blast case

8y ago

Rickshaw-pullers line up in support of students at Shaheed Minar

1h ago
|বাংলাদেশ

শহীদ মিনারে মানুষের ঢল

দুপুর থেকেই জড়ো হতে থাকেন শিক্ষার্থীসহ বিভিন্ন শ্রেণিপেশার মানুষ

৩০ মিনিট আগে
|কোটা আন্দোলন

বাড্ডা-রামপুরা-বনশ্রী থেকে হাজারো ছাত্র-জনতা শহীদ মিনারে

এইমাত্র
push notification