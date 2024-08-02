Cops look away as protesters write anti-govt slogans

It was around 3:40pm today when thousands of protesters began their "Droho Jatra" march from the Jatiya Press Club to Central Shaheed Minar.

Suddenly, a group of protesters, mostly women, stopped near Kodom Foara, where at least 50 policemen had positioned themselves.

The protesters sat down in front of the police. Seven of them started writing anti-government placards by placing them on the street. The placards read: "Khuni Police," "Dalal Police," and "Torao Manush, Amra Ki?"

Photo: Sajjad Hossain

Suddenly, the police personnel turned around and allowed demonstrators to continue writing posters for about 10 minutes.

Once the posters were completed, the protesters carried them away and joined the rally. The police then returned to their original positions.

Photo: Sajjad Hossain

The protesters shouted "shame, shame" at police personnel as they marched on.

Earlier, protesters painted the word "Khuni" over an armored police vehicle. Two protesters were seen standing on the top of it. The vehicle's windows were painted red.