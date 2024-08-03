Bangladesh
Star Digital Report
Sat Aug 3, 2024 03:09 PM
Last update on: Sat Aug 3, 2024 04:08 PM

Bangladesh

Rickshaw-pullers line up in support of students at Shaheed Minar

Photo: Collected

Expressing solidarity with the students' protest, rickshaw-pullers gathered on the road in front of the Central Shaheed Minar today.

They stopped their rickshaws, blocked one side of the road, and chanted slogans asking the Sheikh Hasina-led government to step down immediately.

Talking to The Daily Star, Aziz Miah, a rickshaw-puller, said they were silent for years despite the long-term suppression by the Awami League government.

Protesters start gathering at Mirpur 10

"Our brothers were killed when they took to the streets. How long will we remain silent? The time has come to take to the streets," he said.

