Chinese medical team arrives in Dhaka

The team will treat those injured in the July-August mass upsurge

A Chinese "National Emergency Medical Team" has arrived in Dhaka to provide treatment to the people injured in the July-August mass upsurge.

Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh Yao Wen and Additional Director General of the Directorate General of Health Services Sheikh Sayidul Haque welcomed the team at the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport this afternoon.

The team comprises experts from the West China Hospital, one of the top hospitals in China, with specialty in general surgery, trauma care, orthopaedics, rehabilitation, critical care, ophthalmology and other fields.

The team arrived at the invitation of the interim government of Bangladesh.

This is the first foreign emergency medical team to come to Bangladesh since the establishment of the interim government, which highlights the excellent bilateral relations and the deep bond of mutual support between the two peoples, said Yao Wen in a statement.

"China will help Bangladesh assess the injuries and provide emergency humanitarian medical assistance based on Bangladesh's needs, including sending more emergency medical teams to treat patients on-site and providing necessary medical supplies," he said.

Ambassador Yao said many civilians have suffered during the recent uprising in Bangladesh. As the Comprehensive Strategic Cooperative Partner, the Chinese government expresses its condolences to the victims and sympathy to the families of the deceased and the injured.

"China and Bangladesh have been supporting each other through thick and thin, and the Chinese people deeply empathise with the hardships faced by the Bangladeshi people," the statement said.

Sheikh Sayidul Haque expressed deep gratitude to the Chinese government for sending the emergency medical team to Bangladesh.