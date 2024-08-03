Bangladesh
Star Digital Report
Sat Aug 3, 2024 02:22 PM
Last update on: Sat Aug 3, 2024 02:46 PM

Most Viewed

Bangladesh

Protesters start gathering at Mirpur 10

Star Digital Report
Sat Aug 3, 2024 02:22 PM Last update on: Sat Aug 3, 2024 02:46 PM
Photo: Star

Hundreds of protesters have gathered at Mirpur 10 roundabout in Dhaka this afternoon in protest against the recent attacks on protesters.

Witnesses reported that the protesters started gathering around 12:00pm and by 1:00pm, the traffic around the area was halted.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Chanting slogans like "Why did my brother die?" the protesters recalled the victims of violence during the quota reform movement, reports our correspondent from the spot.

Read more

‘Didn’t issue statement withdrawing movement; its fake’

Some individuals were seen writing various slogans on the road.

The demonstration was centered around a burnt traffic box at Mirpur 10 roundabout, with police officers maintaining a safe distance.

Read more

Door of Gono Bhaban open for protesting students: PM

A student participating in the protest told The Daily Star, "There are no other gatherings in Mirpur today. Everyone has been directed to come here. This is where the major assembly will take place."

Related topic:
quota protestquota protest deathQuota protest movement 2024
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

PM assigns 3 AL leaders to sit with protest coordinators

3h ago

My son hasn’t called me. He never will...

14h ago
Mahamudur Rahman Soikot shot by police Mohammadpur

'Police killed my brother. Should we go to them for justice?'

15h ago

When rule of (no) law reigns supreme

5h ago
man killed in quota protest violence

A family left to navigate pain and loss

2d ago
|বাংলাদেশ

মুহুর্মুহু স্লোগানে প্রকম্পিত মিরপুর ১০

মিরপুর ১০ গোলচত্বরে বিক্ষোভকারীদের অবস্থান, যান চলাচল বন্ধ

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|কোটা আন্দোলন

আন্দোলনকারীদের সঙ্গে বসতে চাই, তাদের কথা শুনতে চাই: প্রধানমন্ত্রী

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification