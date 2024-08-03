Protesters start gathering at Mirpur 10

Hundreds of protesters have gathered at Mirpur 10 roundabout in Dhaka this afternoon in protest against the recent attacks on protesters.

Witnesses reported that the protesters started gathering around 12:00pm and by 1:00pm, the traffic around the area was halted.

Chanting slogans like "Why did my brother die?" the protesters recalled the victims of violence during the quota reform movement, reports our correspondent from the spot.

Some individuals were seen writing various slogans on the road.

The demonstration was centered around a burnt traffic box at Mirpur 10 roundabout, with police officers maintaining a safe distance.

A student participating in the protest told The Daily Star, "There are no other gatherings in Mirpur today. Everyone has been directed to come here. This is where the major assembly will take place."