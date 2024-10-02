RAB denies opening fire on students, protesters

The Rapid Action Battalion (Rab) today denied allegations of opening fire on students and protesters, said Lt Col Md Munim Ferdous, head of Rab's media wing.

Speaking at a press conference in Dhaka's Karwan Bazar, Lt Col Munim stated, "Rab did not open fire on the students or the public. If there are any complaints from journalists, we will investigate them."

He clarified that RAB had only deployed tear gas shells and sound grenades from helicopters during the protests.

Several actions have been taken by Rab Headquarters in response to the situation, he added.

The RAB official further emphasised that while members of other forces may have gone on strike, no Rab personnel participated in such actions or abandoned their duties.