Bangladesh
UNB, Dhaka
Wed Oct 2, 2024 03:37 PM
Last update on: Wed Oct 2, 2024 04:40 PM

Most Viewed

Bangladesh

RAB denies opening fire on students, protesters

UNB, Dhaka
Wed Oct 2, 2024 03:37 PM Last update on: Wed Oct 2, 2024 04:40 PM

The Rapid Action Battalion (Rab) today denied allegations of opening fire on students and protesters, said Lt Col Md Munim Ferdous, head of Rab's media wing.

Speaking at a press conference in Dhaka's Karwan Bazar, Lt Col Munim stated, "Rab did not open fire on the students or the public. If there are any complaints from journalists, we will investigate them."

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Police facing public wrath post-Hasina
Read more

Cops still afraid to come out of cocoon

He clarified that RAB had only deployed tear gas shells and sound grenades from helicopters during the protests.

Several actions have been taken by Rab Headquarters in response to the situation, he added.

The RAB official further emphasised that while members of other forces may have gone on strike, no Rab personnel participated in such actions or abandoned their duties.

Related topic:
student protest 2024quota protest 2024anti government movement
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

‘That’s laughable’, State Dept says on claims of US role in mass protests

1m ago
Resilience of rickshaw-pullers during student protests

Resilience of rickshaw-pullers during student protests

1m ago

Chinese medical team arrives in Dhaka

1w ago
Sajeeb Wazed Joy reappointed PM's ICT adviser

Hope India ensures Bangladesh elections are held in 90 days: Joy

1m ago
Rabbi’s martyrdom yet to get recognition

Rabbi’s martyrdom yet to get recognition

4d ago
শেয়ার হস্তান্তরে নিষেধাজ্ঞা
|অর্থনীতি

৭ বড় ব্যবসা প্রতিষ্ঠানের শেয়ার স্থানান্তর বন্ধ করল এনবিআর

সিআইসি জানিয়েছে, কর ফাঁকি বন্ধে কারো সম্পত্তি সাময়িকভাবে বাজেয়াপ্ত করার ক্ষমতা তাদের আছে।

৩২ মিনিট আগে
|বিদ্যুৎ ও জ্বালানি

১২ কেজির এলপিজি সিলিন্ডারের দাম আরও ৩৫ টাকা বাড়লো

১ ঘণ্টা আগে