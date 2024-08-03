Musicians to walk to Shaheed Minar in solidarity with students

Music
Photo: Maisha Tasnim Srestha

Recently, musicians of Bangladesh announced plans to gather at Rabindra Sarobar around 3 PM to protest against the widespread arrests and indiscriminate killings of students. 

However, last night, the organisers of the Anti-discriminatory Student Movement announced a nationwide demonstration, urging everyone to converge at the Central Shaheed Minar today at 3 PM.

The "Get up Stand up" organisers have since issued a statement clarifying that they will join the mass movement at Shaheed Minar. The statement reads:

"Two days ago, we scheduled our GET UP STAND UP program at Rabindra Sarobar. After informing everyone to come here, we learned about the students' program at the Shaheed Minar. We will now gather at Rabindra Sarobar at 3 PM and then go to the Shaheed Minar to express solidarity with the students. We request that no confusion be spread on this matter. We stand with the students."

Bands and musicians such as Artcell, Shironamhin, Joler Gaan, Warfaze, Miles, Chirkutt, Ashes, Maqsood O' Dhaka (Maqsoodul Haque), Manam Ahmed, Partha Barua, Bappa Mazumder, Prince Mahmud, Jon Kabir, Nancy, Elita Karim, Armeen Musa, Probar Ripon, Joy Shahriar, A K Rahul, Khayam Sanu Sandhi, Black, Kureghor, Mechanics, Cryptic Fate, Powersurge, AvoidRafa, Indalo, Odd Signature, and Arbovirus, among others, have expressed their support for the ongoing student protests against the nationwide violence stemming from the quota reform movement.

