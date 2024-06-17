Bangladesh
Staff Correspondent
Mon Jun 17, 2024 09:01 AM
Last update on: Mon Jun 17, 2024 11:35 AM

Eid-ul-Azha's main Jamaat held at National Eidgah

Eid Jamat at National Eidgah
Photo: Prabir Das

With the participation of people from all strata of the society, the main congregation of Eid-ul-Azha has been held at the National Eidgah in the capital.

The first congregation of the Eid-ul-Azha began at 7:30am. Prayers were also offered seeking divine blessings for peace, prosperity and well-being of the people of the country.

The congregation was led by Hafez Maulana Mufti Ruhul Amin, at the National Eidgah ground.

Dignitaries including the President Mohammed Shahabuddin, Chief Justice Obaidul Hassan, judges from the Appellate and High Court Division, members of parliament, DSCC Mayor Fazle Noor Taposh, joined the congregation, showcasing the unity and inclusivity of the occasion.

Several thousand worshippers offered their prayers within the main pandal, covering an expansive area of 25,400 square meters on the Eidgah ground.

Stringent security measures were implemented to ensure the safety and well-being of all participants during the main Eid congregation. To maintain security, the authorities closed off traffic at strategic locations, including the Paltan intersection, Matsya Bhaban intersection, and the Education Building intersection, by erecting barricades.

বাংলাদেশ

সংস্কৃতি

