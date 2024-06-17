A different Eid for residents of St Martin's Island

Number of animals sacrificed half than usual, price of essentials high

Warships of a foreign country on sight, sounds of heavy explosions, and a complete disconnect from the mainland for almost a week - these were the harsh realities faced by the residents of St. Martin's Island in the lead up to Eid-ul-Azha.

The spillover of Myanmar's conflict on the island was also evident today, as the number of animals sacrificed was less than half of what it had been in previous years, if not even fewer.

Besides, price of essentials were out of reach for many in the island.

St Martins, accessible only through the Naf River, relies heavily on supplies from Cox's Bazar's Teknaf for essential goods.

However, since June 6th, fighting in neighboring Myanmar has forced a halt to river traffic. Myanmar's gunfire targeted Bangladeshi speedboats attempting to navigate the waterway, severing all communications with St. Martin's. This disruption triggered a food crisis, with prices of essentials skyrocketing.

A glimmer of hope arrived on June 14th when the tourist ship "Baro Awlia" brought a month's worth of supplies to the island. The ship also transported roughly 150 residents who had been stranded for over a week. While the influx of supplies was expected to stabilise prices before Eid, unscrupulous actors saw an opportunity for exploitation. The festive spirit of Eid was dampened by exorbitant prices.

A sack of rice was being sold for a minimum of Tk 3,000 in the island, while a gas cylinder at Tk 1,800, each egg at Tk 20, onion at Tk 130 per kg, potato Tk 100 per kg, farm chicken at Tk 240 per kg and octane at Tk 200 per litre, among other items.

Locals alleged that some traders in the island have formed a syndicate to raise the prices of food and other essentials.

MANY SOLD THEIR CATTLE

Mujibor Rahman, chairman of the St. Martin union, reported that the number of sacrificed animals was halved compared to previous Eids. Many islanders who had purchased animals in Teknaf were unable to bring them due to the closure of waterway communication.

They were forced to resell their cattle incurring loses ranging from Tk 10,000 to 20,000, claimed Mujibor.

He urged the government to explore alternative means of establishing water communication with the mainland to prevent further hardship of the residents.

Echoing the same, Joynal Abedin, a resident of the island, mentioned that many people were unable to sacrifice cattle, even through sharing.

The local administration distributed meat from five donated cattle to around 300 underprivileged residents.