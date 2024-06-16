Let this Eid be one to remember

We wish our readers and patrons a safe, happy Eid!

As we prepare to celebrate this year's Eid-ul-Azha, it is crucial to reflect on the deeper meanings behind its rituals: sacrifice, sharing, and unity. We cannot overstate the significance of these values at a time when our nation is going through multiple challenges, ranging from economic turmoil and rising inflation to democratic decline and environmental degradation.

Firstly, the spirit of sacrifice is more relevant than ever. Our nation has faced significant trials recently. Many of our fellow citizens have been severely affected by the rising prices of essentials, making it difficult for them to afford basic necessities. Prices have gone further up in the week leading up to Eid—which is not unusual during festivals—but for a people seeing the average inflation rate hover above 9 percent for the past two years, it means more painful adjustments. Moreover, many in the coastal regions are yet to recover from the devastating effects of Cyclone Remal and recent floods. In such times, it is crucial to extend our hands to those in need—a burden shared is really a burden halved. This is, however, not to take away from the responsibilities of the government which must roll out special measures to help the most vulnerable.

Speaking of sharing, it is also vital to remember our workforce, particularly those in the garment and textile industries, where the issue of unpaid wages and bonuses continues to be persistent. Reportedly, some factories have not yet fulfilled their financial obligations to workers. Ensuring that workers receive their rightful earnings not only upholds justice but also allows them to celebrate Eid with their loved ones.

The movement of home-bound people across the country also demands continued monitoring. With millions traveling to their home districts, it is essential to ensure their safety on the roads. We have seen too many tragic incidents mar the festivities in previous years. Already, we have had reports of some accidents and also of a surge in bus fares, which speaks to the lack of regulations in transport sector. Many have also suffered on major highways and at exit points in the capital due to traffic congestions. Therefore, the authorities must take all necessary measures to manage traffic, ensure compliance of traffic/transport rules, and prevent accidents throughout the holiday period.

We also feel obligated to highlight the importance of cleanliness and hygiene, especially considering the risks of dengue as rainfall events become more frequent. Both citizens and the municipal/local authorities must ensure prompt and proper disposal of animal waste following the sacrificial rites. We also urge on-duty law enforcement officials to ensure that the festive atmosphere is not marred by any untoward incidents. Together, through sharing and caring, we can all make this Eid an enriching experience for everyone.