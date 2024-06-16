Almost all garment factories clear salary, bonus

Industrial Police say

Almost all garment and textile factories cleared salary payments for their workers and provided festival bonuses marking Eid-ul-Azha yesterday, said Industrial Police.

Also, workers have already started off on their journeys to their village homes as factories are following the government's rules for allocating holidays.

It is true that almost all the factories have paid the salaries and bonuses as of yesterday, but a very small number of factories made a partial salary payment, said Nazma Akter, president of Sammilito Garment Sramik Federation.

Md Towhidur Rahman, president of Bangladesh Garment Workers Federation, echoed Akter's sentiments.

Rahman added that no worker has been laid off ahead of Eid-ul-Azha this year.

Md Nasir Uddin, vice-president of the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association, said the factories paid salaries and bonuses timely. He added that there was no untoward incident till yesterday.

In a statement, Industrial Police also said no untoward incident was reported as factory owners paid the salaries and bonuses timely.