People can't even celebrate Eid properly: GM Quader

Jatiya Party Chairman GM Quader today accused government's mismanagement for the hardship of people and said a significant portion of the population can't even participate in festivities like Eid.

"The majority of our people is suffering economically and cannot even participate in festivities. We must stand by those who are vulnerable and incapable. It is our social responsibility," said GM Quader while talking to journalists after he offered Eid-ul-Azha prayer at Model Mosque in Rangpur this morning.

The JP leader also criticised the government for failing to control the skyrocketing prices of essentials, reports our Dinajpur correspondent.

He expressed his dismay at the lack of initiatives for creating jobs for the unemployed.

"We hope the government will take steps to protect the people," he added.

The JP chairman also noted that a large segment of the population couldn't afford to sacrifice animals in this Eid.

After the Eid congregation, GM Quader visited the cemetery in Rangpur city to pay respects at his parents' graves.