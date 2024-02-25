Recreation in the city: Is it time to think outside the box?

Dhaka — a city as exhausting as we can imagine — is one that has made tremendous progress over the last two decades. From education to work to lifestyle, the bustling metropolis offers the best in the country for all your necessities. Yet, in the rush amidst these towering structures, you sometimes find yourself looking for a respite. It may be for a couple of hours or a day, but the idea is to relax, have fun, and take a break from the non-stop chaos that is life!

Enter, the fun side of Dhaka. There is no denying that the city grapples with a recreational landscape. Over time, we have seen the simplistic face of Dhaka transform itself into the vast hub that it is today, but has the recreational potential of this capital been fully utilised? Have we become too comfortable with the current scenario or do we dare to venture into uncharted territory of fun?

As the city evolves, so do the people who live there. The boredom of restaurant-focused leisure has created a hunger for variety.

Savit, a post-graduate student who also works a 9-to-5 job, jokes, "When you've had the same set of friends for the past 12 years, gossip over weekend breakfast at Star hotel, things can start to feel more like a chore than a fun break. So, naturally, having something different to do with friends would really make a day off worth it."

Beyond restaurants to open spaces

Remember Fantasy Kingdom? That was the first, and once, the finest example of thinking outside the box. The rides were so unique that despite being on the expensive side of things back in the day, Fantasy Kingdom still became the place for a much-awaited day out with friends and family. Although it's popularity may have phased out with time, there are still a bunch of photographs in many of our albums reminding us of memories made.

Coming back to the present, Toggi Fun World at Bashundhara City, although confined within the walls of the mall, is one that offers the chance to forget all your worries and lose yourself in the "fun world" with their wide range of rides, games, and shows for both children and adults.

What originally started as a branch of the most popular food court chain in Dhaka, Chef's Table, Courtside has become the perfect destination for a day out, without having to venture too far from the city. The Courtside Chef's Table, located at the 100ft, Madani Avenue United City, is one that pretty much redefines fun for you.

Starting from children's play area to Clay Station, GoKart, Paintball and their latest, Zero Gravity, this is the ultimate departure from the mundane.

Wahid Sorwar, Head of Business, Courtside, explains that the goal is to create an experience centre where you will find something for everyone. "Courtside Chef's Table was the first of its branches that ventured outdoors, and the response we got told us there was definitely a need and want for more activities outdoors," he stresses. "Each of the ventures of Courtside has been met with equal enthusiasm." Similar opinions were expressed by Md Sagir Ahmed Turan, Owner at Yas Kayaking Sports & Builders.

The first one to introduce something as unique as kayaking in the waters of Dhaka, Turan was aware of the risk his idea would entail. Although they have since relocated from Uttara to Demra, the experience is very similar. "This had not been done ever before in Dhaka," he explains. "So, we had absolutely no idea what to expect from the crowd upon the launch of Yas Kayaking, and pretty much prepared for the worst. However, to our surprise we were met with overwhelming enthusiasm from the very beginning, be it from large groups of friends or even family outings."

Another amazing fact pointed out by both Sorwar and Turan is that sports like GoKart racing and Kayaking are international sports. Both these ventures want to provide a platform for all aspiring athletes and racers and have plans to eventually take on the international grounds.

What's holding us back

These fresh new ideas, while they represent a positive shift, are but a handful in a city hungry for diversity. Yes, we recognise the need for it. But equally important is the need to recognise the challenges that come with these initiatives, often associated with a largescale investment.

Take an amusement park or a campsite for instance. As fun as these ideas sound, securing a location in Dhaka for these initiatives, are a challenge that neither you nor I are willing to take on.

On behalf of GoKart, Sorwar states, "We know that the youth have interest in racing and we have big plans for it too. Importing these vehicles with the current rate of taxes is a huge drawback that delays, and sometimes even cancels out some ventures. Added to this is the quality assurance and maintenance of these vehicles that add up to the already mounting costs."

Sharing his perspective, Turan says, "While Kayaking is an Olympic sport, our country still lacks proper training centres or associations for it, despite having such an energetic and enthusiastic young population. We will do the best we can but unfortunately, there are significant limitations that cannot be overcome by a single institution."

On the flip side however, the fear of entering a competitive space can be met with the understanding that innovation thrives in challenges. Dhaka's dynamic demography is a canvas waiting to be painted with diverse recreational hues. After all, as an economics textbook would tell you, supply creates its own demand.

The role we play

Apart from its dynamic cultural landscape, Dhaka's progress in leisure also reflects the changing role of its people. As consumers, we play a very influential part on how much demand there is for recreational facilities. However, are we effectively conveying this need?

For us, going out has long been associated with eating out. Although the city is home to a number of art galleries and cultural establishments, it is apparent that the general public is not very keen on visiting them regularly.

Take Bangladesh National Museum in Shahbag for example, or Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Memorial Museum in Dhanmondi. There are many among us who have not visited these places at all!

Although the notion that museums are 'boring' is popular, we do not know how amazingly these places have captured and preserved moments of our history until we set foot in these establishments.

Among the more recent ones we have, Bangabandhu Military Museum, a distinctive place that captures the essence of the army, navy, and air forces of Bangladesh under one roof. Even though this one got a big crowd in the beginning, the hype has phased out in recent times.

We frequently ignore the plethora of options open to us in favour of the ones that are trending for the short time.

The resurgence of theatre in recent times are opportunities to engage with our cultural heritage. Cricket, a sport played in every corner of the street, is also not enjoyed the way it should be. Despite hosting several domestic and international cricket matches in Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium,we rarely, if ever, find ourselves interested to go and watch it live. With the excuse of no time, we prefer to stay within our comfort zones. And if that's the case, then entrepreneurs have no incentive to come up with unique or innovative ideas for our entertainment.

If we really want recreational facilities to grow, we must first learn to utilise, enjoy, and support the ones that are already present. It is only when each of these places start to receive visitors, however small it may be, that we can expect new initiatives start rising in this city.

Is Dhaka not doing enough then?

While all the talk of 'something new' can get you to think that we are bored out of our minds with the things we have, that is not the truth! At least not the whole truth.

As a Dhaka dweller, you cannot deny the perks of having the choice of numerous restaurants or cineplexes for your entertainment. In fact, with our current pace of life, we don't always have a whole day to spare just for fun, and a 2-hour movie followed by 1 hour chitchat over coffee is the luxury we would love to have in most cases. However, our beloved megacity has indeed reached the point where it has the potential to cater to the whims of its inhabitants, rare as they be.

Just imagine -- a Dhaka where weekends are about parks with outdoor games, cultural hubs hosting live performances, and adventure zones offering an adrenaline rush. The potential is vast, waiting to be unlocked by those who dare to venture beyond the conventional.

