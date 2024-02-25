AI and the future of fashion

Tech and fashion may seem like an odd couple, but they have been dance partners for quite some time. You could argue that modern fashion owes a lot of its flair to innovations in technology. And now, with AI stepping into the scene, it's like adding a sprinkle of magic to an already fabulous mix!

One of the Big Three companies, McKinsey's analysis paints a pretty exciting picture: AI has the potential to inject a whopping $150-275 billion into the profits of the apparel, fashion, and luxury sectors over the next five years.

That's enough to make any fashionista's heart skip a beat! But whether AI ends up being a game-changer or just another trendsetter is still up in the air. The fashion world is just dipping its toes into the pool of possibilities that AI offers, so it's a bit of a wait-and-see situation for now. But who doesn't love a little mystery and anticipation in their fashion journey?

If you ask Chat GPT, perhaps the most recognised AI platform, about tech's impact on fashion's future, it spits out a characteristic listicle — personalised shopping, custom fittings, VR adventures, scam-busting bots, and more.

From predicting trends to robotic production, AI is ready to shake up fashion in every way possible. Imagine personalised styles, wearable gadgets, and mind-blowing VR experiences — fashion paradise, right? It's like a dream come true for fashionistas everywhere!

AI and the fashion consumer

Fashion lovers often struggle to visualise how a garment will flatter their figure from every angle. Traditional photos and runway shows, while more inclusive nowadays, cannot cover every body type. So, when your dream style is not in local stores or online, it's decision time: settle, or face the maze of online shopping, risking disappointment.

It's a headache for shoppers and retailers alike! But with AI getting smarter, virtual try-on apps could revolutionise the game. Imagine a lifelike avatar trying on clothes for you, no shelf rummaging required!

Take Stitch Fix in the USA, for example. They use AI to tailor clothing suggestions based on your style and budget, analysing your preferences and past buys. And then there's Adidas Speedfactory, where robots whip up personalised shoes in a flash.

True Fit, a well-known AI platform in the USA that specialises in size and fit services for online shoppers, has partnered with the Canada-based multinational e-commerce platform Shopify, to aid smaller fashion retailers in resolving their customers' fit issues.

So, while there's still room to grow, the future of fashion tech is not just a fantasy — it's already strutting its stuff!

On a more personal level, virtual assistants could also help keep track of all the items that we keep and forget in our closets, and take on the role of the one fashionable friend we all seek advice from without having to actually bother them!

Even though Modern Family's Claire voicing the AI assistant for their smart wardrobes led to much comic relief, it would probably be quite fun and efficient to have that service in real life.

Wearable tech is also another avenue of endless possibilities. Taking a page out of sci-fi fantasies, AI augmented wearables can easily become the next "it" thing; such as chic smartwatches that change to coordinate with each outfit, while simultaneously functioning as health monitors and personal assistants.

The accessories sector has proven to be a quick adaptor, with a range of smart devices, watches, and jewellery options already in the market, with a variety of functions. For example, the "smart jacket" prototype created by Ford features light-up sleeves for cyclists when they turn, increasing visibility; and wireless connectivity to smartphones and navigation apps, reducing screen reliance. The jacket also comes with flashing brakes and incorporates audio and haptic sensors.

The Rewind Pendant, an innovative AI wearable, captures and securely stores real-world conversations by utilising advanced AI voice-to-text technology to transcribe, encrypt and store data locally, while ensuring recordings only happen with consent. The pendant also serves practical purposes, like allowing users to create to-do lists, meeting summaries, and emotional insights.

As more and more of our lives and social interactions move online, AI-generated clothes are right there, providing that much more freedom of expression to individuals in the way they want to appear in different contexts.

The Fabricant operates as a digital fashion atelier, specialising in the conception of garments exclusive to the digital realm. Utilising 3D design tools and AI, they craft visually striking and authentic fashion assortments suitable for virtual environments or digital spaces, offering a unique, virtual "wearing" experience — unlimited digital cosplay!

AI is not just about personal fashion — it's transforming lifestyle purchases too! Think furniture, curtains, and even paint. Companies are getting creative, offering virtual room presentations through VR or digital models to help customers pick the perfect pieces.

AI and the creatives

Egyptian designer, Mohamed Nour dropped his AI-generated collection "Hurra," meaning freedom, to kick off the New Year and in support of the Palestinian cause. It prominently featured the Keffiyeh patterns in various drapes and dresses, steeped in tradition but with modern silhouettes. The collection, while openly tagged as being AI-generated, also is a product of Nour's personal style and creativity, creating a marriage of human and artificial intelligence in the realm of arts.

AI-powered fashion design tools are making waves, offering a treasure trove of features for creatives to turn their visions into reality. It all starts with diving into the virtual realm, making fashion design more accessible and cost-effective.

At the first-ever AI Fashion Week in April 2023, hosted by online retailer Revolve and AI-focused agency Maison Meta, three collections debuted from competition winners. Surprisingly, two of these winners had no fashion experience! Using AI image generators like Midjourney and Stable Diffusion, alongside a sprinkle of Photoshop magic, participants brought their designs to life.

AI and the fashion corporates

AI is shaking up supply chains for big fashion players. By crunching inventory data and sales trends, AI helps forecast demand, optimising stock levels and streamlining operations. It's a win-win, cutting waste, improving customer satisfaction, and boosting profits.

Fashion marketing is getting a high-tech makeover too. With AI tools, companies can analyse data, target the right customers, and maximise ad impact. Tommy Hilfiger is ahead of the game, using AI to cook up fresh designs based on trends and customer insights.

Platforms like JOOR are taking things even further. They predict AI could make physical stockpiles obsolete, letting customers customise products virtually and snatch a 3D-printed version. It's efficient, cost-effective, and eco-friendly, slashing waste and sparking innovative recycling.

AI and the future

Does AI simply bring smoother sailing for fashion, or are there choppy ethical waters ahead? Like any new tech, AI raises concerns about its impact on human lives and creativity. Questions loom about copyright infringement and job loss, especially in customer-facing roles.

But let's not forget the boundless potential AI brings! It's set to drive fashion into uncharted territories, sparking innovation at every turn. Still, we must keep an eye on AI's ethical compass, ensuring transparency and sustainability in its fashion-forward journey.

Take Bangladesh's Readymade Garments sector, for example. Positioned at the heart of the fashion supply chain, it is perfectly poised to adjust course and ride the AI wave to new industrial heights. With investments in tech and fashion, the future could be brighter than ever imagined!

Illustration: Oishik Jawad