Man mugged, metres from on-duty traffic police

Video goes viral

A mugger wielding a machete intercepted a man and snatched his bag near Dhanmondi road 32, just metres from where traffic police were on duty.

The incident was caught on video, which quickly went viral.

Police said the incident took place early today, around 12:15am, near Dhanmondi 32, opposite New Model Multilateral High School.

The footage has drawn criticism over public safety and the apparent inaction of the policemen nearby.

"It happened while the traffic policemen were controlling traffic, facing the opposite direction. They did not notice the incident," Kya Swee Nue, officer-in-charge (OC) of Dhanmondi Police Station, told The Daily Star.

He added that no one reported the incident, and the police only became aware of it after watching the video footage. They are currently searching for the victim.

"We are also looking for the miscreant," he said.

The video shows a mugger dressed in black pants threatening a young man in a white shirt with a machete. At one point, the mugger snatches the victim's bag and crosses the road to flee the scene.

During the incident, several traffic police officers were visible nearby, facing opposite directions, busy managing traffic, while the mugger walked right past them carrying the machete.

Bystanders at the scene did not attempt to intervene with most of them simply watching in silence.