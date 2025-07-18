Nahid calls for preparations for another mass uprising if ‘old game’ doesn’t end

As part of its July March to Build the Nation programme, NCP leaders marched in Narayanganj today, and addressed a crowd at the Chashara intersection. Photo: STAR

"If the old game doesn't end and the rules of the game aren't changed," people must prepare for another mass uprising, said Nahid Islam, convener of the National Citizen Party (NCP).

The NCP leader, who was among those who led last year's uprising, added that the aspirations to transform the state system through the uprising remained unfulfilled.

He made these remarks during a street rally at Chashara intersection this afternoon following a march across Narayanganj city.

Nahid said, "Following the mass uprising, we declared that Bangladesh's state system must change. This system must be replaced. An extreme example of the old system is this city of Narayanganj, where dynastic politics, mafia networks, and godfatherism have merged into one. For years, the entire country has been run under this same system.

"For decades, a few families have controlled Narayanganj. In trying to dominate the city's business, economy, and politics, they have done extortion, occupation, and terrorism and deprived people of their rights."

The NCP leader added, "We will not play with this mafia system. We will not take part in the old game. The uprising was against this old game—we shed blood for it. So, the rules must change. But we know the rules haven't changed yet. In Narayanganj, the game still goes on. If it doesn't end, then prepare for another mass uprising."

"We fought in the uprising with the desire for a new arrangement. That battle must continue until we dismantle the old system and establish a democratic framework by and for the people," he said.

Earlier in the day, after completing a march in Munshiganj, NCP's central leaders arrived in Narayanganj before noon. Following lunch, the march started from the city's Nitaiganj area, with several thousand leaders, activists, and supporters walking nearly three kilometres to Chashara. There, a temporary stage was set up using trucks on the street.

Nahid said that the "spontaneous participation of Narayanganj residents" had inspired the youth-led political party.

He also alleged that, on the night before the march, "terrorists" had set fire to a city gate installed for the event, aiming to spread panic among residents.

The former adviser to the interim government also claimed that "mafia-style governance, territorial control, and godfather politics of the Awami League are being rehabilitated" in Narayanganj.

"Mafia businessmen are being protected, while small and medium entrepreneurs are being forced out by extortionists," he said.

He further stated that families who had filed cases seeking justice for the July martyrs are now suffering from insecurity.

"Narayanganj had been turned into a sanctuary for terrorism. We will dismantle that sanctuary. We have never feared threats and never will," he said.

Highlighting Narayanganj's role in the mass uprising, he said, "The name of Narayanganj will be written in golden letters in the history of mass uprisings."

Hasnat Abdullah, NCP's chief organiser in the southern region, alleged that certain intellectuals had sided with "killers" following an Awami League attack on an NCP programme in Gopalganj.

He said, "The return of the Awami League brings with it our death warrants. So, I cannot show the kind of civility you ask for. Your intellectualism is leased out to corporations and the administration. Our lives are leased out to the people."

He also said that it is impossible to rehabilitate the Awami League, which was "overthrown through mass uprising."

"There was a chance for Awami League to repent, but after the Gopalganj incident the other day, even that opportunity is gone," he said.

Hasnat also issued strong warnings against extortionists and land-grabbers.

Among those present at the march were NCP Member Secretary Akhter Hossen, Joint Convener Samanta Sharmin, Senior Joint Member Secretary Tasnim Jara, Joint Member Secretary Abdullah Al Amin, Chief Organiser (north) Sarjis Alam, Organiser Shawkat Ali, and Narayanganj district's Joint Coordinator Ahmedur Rahman Tonu, among others.

The long march ended around 6:30pm, after which the NCP motorcade left Narayanganj via the Chashara-Adamjee Road towards the Dhaka-Chattogram Highway, heading to Chattogram, according to party leaders.